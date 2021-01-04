Living and growing up in India is very different from growing up in the west. The cultural differences can't be ignored and newest memes on Twitter highlight just that.

Indians on Twitter are explaining just how things are done differently in the west in the same given scenario as compared to India and, the results are hilarious. Check it out.

🇺🇸: I cant find a thing

🇮🇳 : Mummyyyyyyy — Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲 students : Good Morning Teacher!



🇮🇳 students : Goooooooddddd Moooooorrnniinggggg Teeeachherr!!!#IndvsUs — Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸 : It’s orange light, slow down and stop the car.



🇮🇳 : BHAGA LE BHAGA LE !!!!! — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : Can I buy you a cup of coffee?

🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/ZHzFthGMHN — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : I'm sad. I'll turn off my phone and spend some time alone



🇮🇳: #indvsus pic.twitter.com/fYKEAY2XqD — Mj Thakur (@mjwillmakeit) January 3, 2021

*Fight breaks out in Class*



Le' Classmates :



🇺🇸 : Lets call the marshalls



🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/7tfyinQO1y — https:// (@akhilmevada) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: All I want a person with whom I can sit & have a hot cup of tea 💕

🇮🇳: Ek garam chai ki pyali ho, koi usko pilane wali ho 🎶#IndvsUs — samaaratea (@samaaratea) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸: Gynaec: Are you sexually active?



🇮🇳: Gynaec: Are you married? — 🍿 (@aworldinpages) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: I should be focusing on my health, will hit gym to build my body.

🇮🇳: ria ne merese break-up kiya na, ab body bana ke usko jealous feel karvata hoon. #IndVsUs — Aryan Bhardwaj (@aryanbhardwaj28) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸: Have you eaten food?

🇮🇳: Mele babu ne thana thaya? — 𝐕 𝐄 𝐄 𝐑.♛ (@CertifiedBaddy) January 3, 2021

*Job Application Form *



🇺🇲 : Name -

Age -

Educational Qualifications -



🇮🇳 : Name -

Age -

Category - ◻ General ◻ OBC

◻ SC ◻ ST

Educational Qualifications - — Kaju Katli (@kaju__katli) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : Hahaha

🇮🇳 : Jail mei daalo saale ko — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: I hope you get well soon.



🇮🇳: Mere tauji bhi isi bimari se marey the. — L (@larissafernand) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: Press Conference

🇮🇳: — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: Election Fraud

🇮🇳: Chanakya Niti — Puneet Sharma - पुनीत शर्मा - پُنیت شرما (@PuneetVuneet) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : Thank you very much for helping me



🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/jaPRcHvuMD — आक थु New's (@Aak__Thu) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING



🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: We are fighting against corona



🇮🇳: Go corona go — Sahil Patni (@SahilPatni_) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : Hey, Long time no see



🇮🇳 : Aur bade log! — Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸 : Hey man , you dropped your wallet

🇮🇳 : — Shaan Nagar (@Falana_Dikana) January 1, 2021

🇺🇲: Don't cover-up ok!

🇮🇳: chal dealing mat de — Alfia Khan (@urstrulyalfia) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸: You look different and beautiful today.



🇮🇳: Lagta hai aaj muhh dhoya hai. — kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸: i think you should see a therapist

🇮🇳: shaadi karlo sab theek ho jayega — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) January 1, 2021

🇺🇸: Shaun/Shawn/Seán



🇮🇳: Agarwal/ Agrawal/ Aggarwal — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : they’re dating



🇮🇳 : inki achhi friendship hai — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 2, 2021

🇺🇲: I am an engineer.

🇮🇳: Chal mixer aur fridge thik karke bata! — BB (@sanskariladkii) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸 : Why don't you understand my feelings?

🇮🇳 : Twadda kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta? — Prachetosh Sahoo (@PrachetoshSahoo) January 2, 2021

🇱🇷: may be I am wrong.



🇮🇳: Na bsdk Mai chutiya hu Na. — 🔥ᎶᎪᏒᎥmᎪ🔥 (@Sarcastic_bae__) January 3, 2021

🇺🇸 : Have you lost your mind?

🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/E6c0aQEQOR — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲: What a beautiful place

🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain — Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021

🇺🇲 : Thanks for the advice 🍻



🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/0jYftnHVvr — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 2, 2021

Guys to girls who watch football:



🇺🇸: Oh you watch football, that’s great!

🇮🇳: Chal bata offside rule kya hota hai — notsovirall (@notsovirall) January 1, 2021

Have to say, these memes are so apt. Agreed?