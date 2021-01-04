Indians on Twitter are explaining just how things are done differently in the west in the same given scenario as compared to India and, the results are hilarious. Check it out.
🇺🇸: I cant find a thing— Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Mummyyyyyyy
🇺🇲 students : Good Morning Teacher!— Yashika (@jollyy_girl) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 students : Goooooooddddd Moooooorrnniinggggg Teeeachherr!!!#IndvsUs
🇺🇸 : It’s orange light, slow down and stop the car.— Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 : BHAGA LE BHAGA LE !!!!!
🇺🇲 : Can I buy you a cup of coffee?— Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/ZHzFthGMHN
🇺🇲 : I'm sad. I'll turn off my phone and spend some time alone— Mj Thakur (@mjwillmakeit) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: #indvsus pic.twitter.com/fYKEAY2XqD
*Fight breaks out in Class*— https:// (@akhilmevada) January 2, 2021
Le' Classmates :
🇺🇸 : Lets call the marshalls
🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/7tfyinQO1y
🇺🇲: All I want a person with whom I can sit & have a hot cup of tea 💕— samaaratea (@samaaratea) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: Ek garam chai ki pyali ho, koi usko pilane wali ho 🎶#IndvsUs
🇺🇸: Gynaec: Are you sexually active?— 🍿 (@aworldinpages) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: Gynaec: Are you married?
🇺🇲: I should be focusing on my health, will hit gym to build my body.— Aryan Bhardwaj (@aryanbhardwaj28) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: ria ne merese break-up kiya na, ab body bana ke usko jealous feel karvata hoon. #IndVsUs
🇺🇸: Have you eaten food?— 𝐕 𝐄 𝐄 𝐑.♛ (@CertifiedBaddy) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: Mele babu ne thana thaya?
🇺🇲 : Hahaha— Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Jail mei daalo saale ko
🇺🇲: I hope you get well soon.— L (@larissafernand) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: Mere tauji bhi isi bimari se marey the.
🇺🇲: Press Conference— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳:
🇺🇲: Election Fraud— Puneet Sharma - पुनीत शर्मा - پُنیت شرما (@PuneetVuneet) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: Chanakya Niti
🇺🇲: *CALLING* TRING-TRING— Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: *CALLING* namaskar, hamara desh aur poora vishv aaj covid-19 ki chunauti ka samna kar raha hai...*presses #1* TRING-TRING
🇺🇲: Don't cover-up ok!— Alfia Khan (@urstrulyalfia) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: chal dealing mat de
🇺🇸: You look different and beautiful today.— kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: Lagta hai aaj muhh dhoya hai.
🇺🇸: i think you should see a therapist— Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) January 1, 2021
🇮🇳: shaadi karlo sab theek ho jayega
🇺🇸: Shaun/Shawn/Seán— Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳: Agarwal/ Agrawal/ Aggarwal
🇺🇸 : they’re dating— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : inki achhi friendship hai
🇺🇲: I am an engineer.— BB (@sanskariladkii) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: Chal mixer aur fridge thik karke bata!
🇺🇸 : Why don't you understand my feelings?— Prachetosh Sahoo (@PrachetoshSahoo) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Twadda kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta?
🇺🇸 : Have you lost your mind?— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳: pic.twitter.com/E6c0aQEQOR
🇺🇲: What a beautiful place— Soumya A (@soumyaagarwaal) January 1, 2021
🇮🇳: Lag hee nahi raha India mei hain
🇺🇲 : Thanks for the advice 🍻— Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/0jYftnHVvr
Guys to girls who watch football:— notsovirall (@notsovirall) January 1, 2021
🇺🇸: Oh you watch football, that’s great!
🇮🇳: Chal bata offside rule kya hota hai
Have to say, these memes are so apt. Agreed?