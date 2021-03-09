Since the time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah has gone on-air, the internet has collectively been obsessed with it. From serious discussions to jokes, you will find literally every type of content related to it.

Like this particular video which has been doing rounds on Twitter. It reimagines the video in Punjabi and I lost it at (behen ji main ki dassa tainu).

Honest Punjabi conversation. pic.twitter.com/ohKjFFXeFw — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 9, 2021

This imaginary conversation about the cha that keeps demanding is giving people a lot of laughs and here are some reactions on the same.

Oooo bhai maaro mujhe maaao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼 https://t.co/PqjkkOzPPz — PULKIT GOEL (@pulkitgoel11) March 9, 2021

This Next Level Funny. Laughed Hard. https://t.co/m7OWZvXgXr — Kabira (@SecularTrainee) March 9, 2021

Just the laugh I needed 😂 https://t.co/gQPivHSPCY — Sahil (@sahil_mehta10) March 9, 2021

Ye vi koi gal haan?