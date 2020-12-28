Being a sex-expert In a country where sex education is limited to a biology class with students giggling on the last bench as the teacher tells them about the technicalities of a condom, could not have been easy for Dr. Mahinder Watsa.
You see, because the topic is not just untouched, it is untouched because people consider most parts of it to be a taboo.
Still, Dr. Watsa tried his best and responded to people's queries with utmost respect (unless the opposite was warranted), while making it all fun. That's what made him special.
Here, we look at are some of the best answers in his hilarious and educative columns over the years.
1.
2.
@HoeZaay @sureshnmenon @Kaan_o_Masti dr watsa the traffic cop hahahahahaha chk it out #sexpert pic.twitter.com/jVCogFlc7o— Mitul Patel (@mitsalltheway) October 11, 2013
3.
Mahinder Watsa is pure gold. The wisdoms are awesome. And the answers are awesomer!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6HHgY3il4G— Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) May 24, 2016
4.
Guess who's in the house? Our very own Dr. Mahinder Watsa! Send in your queries now. GET. SET. GO. pic.twitter.com/NhPr41ldcM— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) November 3, 2016
5.
Some of life's most 'deepest' questions answered by #DrWatsa pic.twitter.com/aEVbCVbZlg— Loku (@GoingLoko4) February 7, 2014
6.
Ahahahaha hilarious answer by Dr Mahinder Watsa in today's Mirror! pic.twitter.com/lvqE6idf— Missplaced (@MuddledPuzzle) July 29, 2012
7.
And this. The unbeatable vinegar conundrum. RIP #DrWatsa pic.twitter.com/uDS5Qwqnqp— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) December 28, 2020
8.
Is not a competitive sport. Bye #DrWatsa pic.twitter.com/eWiqrybaU4— Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) December 28, 2020
9.
10.
The man behind this answer is no more.— Kalpnik: ईवान (@Lyfismessy) December 28, 2020
RIP Dr Watsa.. pic.twitter.com/T99GjnnHNW
11.
12.
RIP Dr Watsa thank you for always keeping it real pic.twitter.com/x1qmCfNm3j— P (@ShahiHarami) December 28, 2020
13.
14.
Dr. Mahinder Watsa's respect for women,appreciation of sexuality show in #AsktheSexpert; documentarian talks abt him https://t.co/VA8lojn2CT pic.twitter.com/RIZURysbdC— David Peck (@davidpecklive) May 18, 2017
15.
The things that guys these days have problems with.#Watsa #chelsea #askTheSexpert #football pic.twitter.com/6kIMxoiFVc— Mocha (@sinamocha_) June 25, 2015
16.
Everyday food has become so expensive that men are resorting to this !! #drwatsa pic.twitter.com/NOsvmhsN2w— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 26, 2013
17.
Today's Sexpert has WON THE PLANET. #DrWatsa #sexpert pic.twitter.com/58V2hVjqT9— Fluffeh (@ShwetaKapur) August 11, 2014
18.
Clearly his parents did not sit him down for the awkward talk! #DrWatsa #questiontime pic.twitter.com/pgYyNV8Lw8— Loku (@GoingLoko4) July 23, 2015
19.
Rofl"@one_by_two: This is what happens when you take your girlfriend to watch @BeingSalmanKhan movie #DrWatsa pic.twitter.com/nQwBs25O8c"— Purvi Parkeria (@purviparkeria) August 24, 2014
20.
*scratches head* #DrWatsa #rocks pic.twitter.com/vFCXlzt3HJ— Hemisha હેમિશા (@hmaroliadsilva) September 21, 2015