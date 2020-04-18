You'll spend quality time, they said. You'll enjoy it, they said.
While those who are living alone crave for company, married couples across the world are getting increasingly frustrated with each other, thanks to uninterrupted company for months at end. They are so annoyed, a lot of them have taken to social media to express it. We can't stop laughing.
IM DIVORCING MY HUSBAND. I am fed the fuck up. He screamed as soon as he got into the bathroom, like a loud SHREIK so I panic and run in....this motherfucker goes “THE LOCH NESS MONSTER IS REAL. CNN GOT IT ON CAMERA”— not karo (@karoxxanax) April 17, 2020
Free to a good home.
Got woke up by some arsehole doing a really annoying incessant whistle out our shared back court, I jumped up and threw open the window and saw my husband whistling and my sausage dog staring at him like “what the fuck you doing?” pic.twitter.com/NSkGtP4GP1— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 11, 2020
Husband to wife: Today is a fine day.— Dendrick🇰🇪 (@dendrick254) April 17, 2020
Finally after a week, the wife asks her husband: Since one week, you are saying this 'Today is a fine day'. I am fed up.
Husband: Last week when we had an argument, you said, 'I will leave you one fine day.' I was just trying to remind you.
My husband can be very annoying sometimes— efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 11, 2020
🙄 my husbands snoring got me fed the fuck up... ima throw the whole husband away 🥴 pic.twitter.com/afCECmZi5z— 𝒫𝑜𝓉 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒸𝑒𝓈𝓈 👑 (@kiddycaat) April 11, 2020
Wife: You know Frosted Flakes aren’t healthy, right? You should be eating better at your age.— Son of Dad (@ThugRaccoons) April 18, 2020
Me: The tiger says they’re forty fived with vitamins and minerals
We have had leftover bacon in the fridge since Monday. It wasn't a lot. It wasn't getting eaten. I ate it with my 3 year old and instantly, my husband is frustrated because he didn't get any. 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/aRgjJRyDvA— ☄💫 Amber Elzinga 💫☄ (@imamberelzinga) April 17, 2020
Eventually my husband is going to come to bed and realize I've been farting in this bed all day.— Water or Soup (@luvleelyd) April 17, 2020
My husband misses sport so much he is actually watching a hot dog eating contest in Foxtel🤦🏻♀️— Kaz 🏴🇦🇺 (@Prebstar46) April 18, 2020
Husband wakes me at 5.00am all excited. Quick, come and see this.— Barbara Elsborg (@BarbaraElsborg) April 18, 2020
A RAT on the patio eating the bird seed he put out. pic.twitter.com/cWnXjDj1rb
1. Husband is eating the cookie flavors I like first so he can "have the others all to himself"— Assistant Prof (@AsstProfLife) April 18, 2020
2 Dog just peed *right* in the middle of the bed
THIS HOUSE IS TRENDING TOWARD A HOSTILE WORK ENVIRONMENT
I wonder how long it will take my husband to discover my secret chocolate stash... So glad he doesn't follow my work account 😂 he's all about healthy eating right now so I'm hiding in the bedroom stuffing my face to avoid the disapproval #maritalHarmonyHacks— Writing support (@UHwritingSCA) April 17, 2020