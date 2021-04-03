The summer season is upon us and while it usually drains the shit out of us (considering how much temperatures soar in India), there are some joys to be found in the form of mangoes and tank tops. These, among other things, scream 'summer is here', and here are some tweets proving the same.
Ganne ka ras / Aam Panna on a hot summer afternoon >>>— khushiii (@BasKarKhushay) March 21, 2021
Summer are the best for 2 things— Niru (@niranjannn16) March 27, 2021
Mangoes and Ganne ka ras.
Waiting for Dermi Cool ad to start summer season officially ⛱️— Yuktesh Adwani (@AdwaniYuktesh) March 25, 2021
Am I the only one, who comes to know that summer season has been started after watching the ad of the Dermi cool.— Sidharth panda (@Sidharth1926) March 26, 2021
"Aaya mausam thande thande Dermi cool ka...."#dermi #summer #season #indianpanda
Can’t wait to take those naps in the summer with the AC blasting with a heavy blanket winter&summer in one room🥺— Jai Jai🦥 (@lavishjai) March 21, 2021
Finally had to turn on the AC in my car this morning, im so ready for summer— Fellowship of Christian Gamers (@Jamwadd1) March 22, 2021
It was one of the March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold, when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade. ❤❤#uttarakhand #nainital #spring #peachtree #bhimtal #woods #travel #camping #hiking #himalayas #trekking #loveatfirstsight #gofurther pic.twitter.com/FGnCIaMUdd— Baakhei (बाखेई). (@baakhei) March 9, 2021
This summer is definitely going to be a fitted tank top kinda summer 😬— Abe (@magvega13) March 23, 2021
can’t wait for that tank top and sweat pants summer combo 😚🤌🏼— linds (@LindsayStraka) March 25, 2021
wearing a tank top rn because summer is coming idc if it’s cold outside— thelma (@KNEE2OCKS) March 24, 2021
Watermelon juice to the rescue 🍉 today #watermelon #summer #mumbai— Amrita Warrier (@AmritaW) March 27, 2021
I’m eating watermelon everyday this summer 🤞🏿— Mr. Midnight (@1ChocolateMan1) March 27, 2021
Man I can already feel my summer clothes winking at me 😉, t shirts and shorts weather soon come!— Connor Lucas (@ConnorL28356966) March 27, 2021