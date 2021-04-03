The summer season is upon us and while it usually drains the shit out of us (considering how much temperatures soar in India), there are some joys to be found in the form of mangoes and tank tops. These, among other things, scream 'summer is here', and here are some tweets proving the same.

Summer's here folks. Stay hydrated 🚰 pic.twitter.com/lDexErdTx7 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) March 27, 2021

Ganne ka ras / Aam Panna on a hot summer afternoon >>> — khushiii (@BasKarKhushay) March 21, 2021

Summer are the best for 2 things

Mangoes and Ganne ka ras. — Niru (@niranjannn16) March 27, 2021

Waiting for Dermi Cool ad to start summer season officially ⛱️ — Yuktesh Adwani (@AdwaniYuktesh) March 25, 2021

Am I the only one, who comes to know that summer season has been started after watching the ad of the Dermi cool.

"Aaya mausam thande thande Dermi cool ka...."#dermi #summer #season #indianpanda — Sidharth panda (@Sidharth1926) March 26, 2021

Can’t wait to take those naps in the summer with the AC blasting with a heavy blanket winter&summer in one room🥺 — Jai Jai🦥 (@lavishjai) March 21, 2021

gonna start asking do u have AC on the first date I can not re live what I went thru last summer — sad clown (@KK_is_my_name_) March 22, 2021

Finally had to turn on the AC in my car this morning, im so ready for summer — Fellowship of Christian Gamers (@Jamwadd1) March 22, 2021

This summer is definitely going to be a fitted tank top kinda summer 😬 — Abe (@magvega13) March 23, 2021

can’t wait for that tank top and sweat pants summer combo 😚🤌🏼 — linds (@LindsayStraka) March 25, 2021

wearing a tank top rn because summer is coming idc if it’s cold outside — thelma (@KNEE2OCKS) March 24, 2021

I’m eating watermelon everyday this summer 🤞🏿 — Mr. Midnight (@1ChocolateMan1) March 27, 2021

Man I can already feel my summer clothes winking at me 😉, t shirts and shorts weather soon come! — Connor Lucas (@ConnorL28356966) March 27, 2021

Not necessarily waiting for the AC bills, though.