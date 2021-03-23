The government of Himachal Pradesh is planning to legalise controlled cultivation of cannabis to boost its economy that took a plunge due to the ongoing pandemic.
By doing so, the government is also hoping to create more job opportunities. It is estimated that cannabis cultivation will generate 50,000 jobs and benefit 2.8 lakh families.
The cannabis produced in the state is of high quality and there is potential to undertake its controlled cultivation. Under the NDPS Act, 1985, there are provisions for the cultivation, production, maintenance and transportation of cannabis.
By regulating cannabis cultivation, the state government hopes to earn 18,000 crore annually.
