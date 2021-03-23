The government of Himachal Pradesh is planning to legalise controlled cultivation of cannabis to boost its economy that took a plunge due to the ongoing pandemic.

By doing so, the government is also hoping to create more job opportunities. It is estimated that cannabis cultivation will generate 50,000 jobs and benefit 2.8 lakh families.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement during the recent budget session in the assembly. He said:

The cannabis produced in the state is of high quality and there is potential to undertake its controlled cultivation. Under the NDPS Act, 1985, there are provisions for the cultivation, production, maintenance and transportation of cannabis.

By regulating cannabis cultivation, the state government hopes to earn 18,000 crore annually.

Himachal may legalise cannabis cultivation to boost economy

Though, Himachal isn't the first state to legalise cannabis cultivation for medicinal purposes and industrial use to boost its economy.

In 2017, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to allow commercial cultivation of Hemp.

