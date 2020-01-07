The violence in JNU, where students and faculty members were brutally beaten up by a mob of masked goons carrying rods and hammers, has been condemned worldwide. The attack, which was carried out with the idle approval of security personnel and the Delhi Police, has still not resulted in any arrests.

Now, the Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe extremist group, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers. #JNUViolence

HRD member Pinky Chaudhary made a video staking claim to the violence, and said that they attacked JNU as 'it is against their religion and against India'.

JNU is a bastion of left politics. They are against our religion and India. So We, the members of Hindu Raksha Dal attacked them. If need arise, We’ll attack again, whichever university it is.



Usually terrorist organisations claim responsibility like this

However, people are saying that this might all just be a ruse to protect the ABVP and other organisations involved in the attack. If this fringe group takes responsibility, the actual culprits have plausible deniability.

Looks like Shah has caught some chomu to accept responsibility for #JNUTerrorAttack in order to protect ABVP thugs



But they haven't coached him well and he is making a fool of himself 😄



But they haven't coached him well and he is making a fool of himself 😄

Must watch. Kudos to the reporter..

When the interviewer asks him for proof, he goes back to the same refrain about JNU students being against the country, but is unable to provide any solid evidence of his organisation's involvement.





Be that as it may however, the police should be investigating him and the Hindu Raksha Dal, as they have taken responsibility for one of the most vile attacks in recent history.