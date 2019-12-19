In the midst of all the commotion and chaos, it's encouraging to see a bit of togetherness, a bit of hope. At a recent protest against the CAA and NRC at Jamia Millia Islamia, one could see the perfect example of that.

#JamiaMilliaUniversity while Muslims read namaz Hindus, Sikhs form a human chain to shield them. This while protestors protest against CAA /NRC in national capital pic.twitter.com/Uu17V22ev4 — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) December 19, 2019

To see Hindus and Sikhs coming collectively shielding Muslims reading namaz is a heartening sight. To see it at something as volatile as a protest is truly special.

People appreciated this genuine image of unity, and they let it be known.

This is the beauty of true india — Alex (@repollu_alex) December 19, 2019

India is secular not because of constitution but because of its people... — Inder (@Inder74295312) December 19, 2019

This is what makes me proud of India — Praneet Panga (@DoubleP_J) December 19, 2019

This is what we need more of - fellowship and understanding.