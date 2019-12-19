In the midst of all the commotion and chaos, it's encouraging to see a bit of togetherness, a bit of hope. At a recent protest against the CAA and NRC at Jamia Millia Islamia, one could see the perfect example of that. 

To see Hindus and Sikhs coming collectively shielding Muslims reading namaz is a heartening sight. To see it at something as volatile as a protest is truly special. 

People appreciated this genuine image of unity, and they let it be known.

This is what we need more of - fellowship and understanding.