Delhi has seen a lot in last one week and most of it is heartbreaking. However, if one looks closely, they will find stories evoking hope and happiness. Just like this one.

30-year-old Shabana Parveen, who was hit by an angry mob on her abdomen during the riots, delivered a baby boy on Wednesday. The family is calling him a 'miracle baby'.

Rightfully so, considering what the family survived. Living in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, they were hit by a mob during the riots earlier this week.

People barged into their house and started beating up every one, including a pregnant Shabana. They somehow managed to escape, though, and rushed to the hospital but the doctors referred them to another place for the delivery.

On Wednesday (February 26), Shabana gave birth to her perfectly healthy baby; and even though the family has lost every thing to the violence, they are hopeful.

In an interview given to PTI, Shabana's mother-in-law said:

It's all gone there. Nothing left. Maybe, we will go to some relative's place and see how we can re-build our life.

Meanwhile, her older kid held his newborn brother and said he will always protect him.

I will take care of him forever and save him from every ill.

Born amid violence, we hope that the baby grows up in a peaceful world.