After the latest incident of violence perpetrated from the Delhi Police, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia claimed that the brutality has caused women to suffer injuries on their private parts.
#DelhiPolice #SOSJamia— Shaheen Bagh Official (@ShaheenBagh_) February 10, 2020
Students have been brutally beaten by the #DelhiPolice during Parliament March.
They has resorted to lathi charge on students peacefully marching towards Parliament. #IndiaAgainstCAA_NPR_NRC #JamiaProtests @ImAbdy @MirchiSayema @Qazi_faroagh pic.twitter.com/Z1VbyeoDti
They were pushing us aside; they had all this gear on. They were saying that they are not using batons, but when we were in the crowd and stranded, they were pushing us and were hitting us below the belt. They were hitting us on our legs.
Students' narrative of today's casualty during the March to Parliament. Via. @jamianews #jamia #jamianews #sosJamia #JamiaProtests #shameondelhipolice pic.twitter.com/CTD7RkjzbM— Asfiya khan (@Asfiyak22) February 10, 2020
While a few students were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment, some were even choked and nauseated.
There is a woman student who has been severely injured on her sensitive parts, which is not good. There was also a stampede-like situation, where people got choked and nauseated. That is what happened with me also. I fainted twice. We had no space to breathe.
This lady police officer was pinching breast of female protestors.She was not wearing any name badge.#Jamia #JamiaProtests #ShameonDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/VAM0xMMnZV— Anam Iqbal (@zealouspirit) February 10, 2020
Apparently, the Delhi Police was spraying an unknown chemical, which forced many students to complain of uneasiness, vomiting and severe stomach ache.
#DelhiPolice is spraying an unknown chemical substance in air. #Jamia Students are complaining of uneasyness, Vomiting, and stomach pain.. #StudentsUnderAttack #JamiaProtests #delhipolicewithbhagwaterror pic.twitter.com/INeIFqUhrL— Waris Pathan (@warispathan) February 10, 2020
The incident comes 10 days after a student was injured when a man opened fire on a group of protesters in Jamia Nagar.
After the violence, more than 16 protesters were admitted to the Al Shifa Hospital. One of the protesters, with chest pain, stomach pain and a respiratory problem, was shifted to the ICU.