According to reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shah took to Twitter to make the announcement and he also stated that his health is fine but, he is being admitted to the hospital on his doctor's advice.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

In his tweet, he also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

We will keep you updated.