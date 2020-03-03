The violence that unfolded in North East Delhi last week has left everyone in a state of shock and in the aftermath, at least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were completely destroyed.

According to Hindustan Times , this figure was derived from an interim report prepared by the north east Delhi district administration and the number might go up since the investigations are still underway.

To prepare the interim report, 18 teams led by sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were sent to investigate about the losses.

Following directions from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the teams conducted a damage assessment survey across riot-hit localities in north east Delhi.

In comparison, an interim report prepared by the Delhi Fire Services said that a total of 79 houses, 52 shops, 5 godowns, 4 mosques, 3 factories and 2 schools were destroyed in the violence.

It also found out that over 500 vehicles, including two wheelers were totally gutted.

Apart from the loss and damage of property, reports claim that the violence has taken 47 lives and injured over 350 people.