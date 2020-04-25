A state-backed satellite TV channel's vice director, who also happens to be a niece of the Chinese foreign minister has claimed that the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un is dead.

The vice director of HKSTV Hong Kong Satellite Television told her 15 million followers on Weibo (Chinese social media site) that her claim was backed by a 'very solid source'.However, she did not mention if the rumoured death was due to coronavirus or some other illness.

#BREAKING: Beijing-backed satellite TV channel’s vice director, also a niece of a chinese foreign minister, has claimed that Kim Jong Un is dead. She says that she got told this from a «very solid source». She also has over 15 million followers on Weibo pic.twitter.com/v8HnTYZw4c — Dwain Jude D'silva (@JudeDwain) April 24, 2020

Mind you, China has still sent a medical team to North Korea to assist Kim Jong-un on coronavirus. So there is no way to verify this report.

The rumours of the authoritarian leader's death started fuelling after he missed an event on the 15th of April, an important holiday that honours the founder of the country, and his late grandfather Kim Il Sung.

Meanwhile, speaking to IBTimes, Jean H. Lee, a senior journalist said that April 25 would be a good day for Kim to make a public appearance.

It's a military anniversary in North Korea on April 25. Not a major milestone year but if Kim Jong Un wants to quell rumours about his health, it would be a good occasion to make a public appearance. If he doesn't, the rumuor mill will go into overdrive again.

Earlir, US PResident Donald Trump had also refused to answer questions about Kim Jong-un's health to the media.