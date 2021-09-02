As the Northeast area was hit by torrential rain from the leftovers of Hurricane Ida, New York issued a state of emergency early Thursday morning, prompting severe flooding and reports of multiple water rescues.

In New York City, a travel ban was implemented until 5 a.m., according to an emergency alert sent by Notify NYC. All non-emergency vehicles must stay off the road, the alert said.

Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done.



If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.



Stay inside. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

These are the images and videos of the horrific condition.

East Elmhurst,NY @FDNY all of our basements are flooded pic.twitter.com/3GodWuBSKZ — cyn (@cynxo6) September 2, 2021

Keep the SAME energy who were already on the roads before you posted this... The Cross Bronx in our New York City became a parking lot filled with lots of cars ppl completely lost. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/NDkCIxqSmJ — Ada S (@adasofia) September 2, 2021

Flooding and torrential rain pound the Northeast U.S. as remnants of Hurricane Ida travel up the coast.

The @NWS has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for New York City and Northeast New Jersey https://t.co/dy5g7trvuF #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/OQuh5SZDJY — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 2, 2021

Breaking News: Emergency declared in New York City as Ida batters, floods region. Flooding has all but shut down New York's subway. New Jersey rail service is mostly suspended, and flights are halted at Newark Airport. pic.twitter.com/gbeMKl2Pxj — hurriyatpk (@hurriyatpk1) September 2, 2021

UPDATE: The governors of New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency late Wednesday amid prolific flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that deluged communities throughout the Northeast. https://t.co/32SFXglZkr



📸: Getty Images, USA TODAY pic.twitter.com/5sdH9yCebn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 2, 2021

“Don’t tempt fate” @NYCMayor de Blasio declared a state of emergency for New York City, warning everyone to inside and away from flood waters. Send us your video and we’ll share it! #ues #nyc #flood #ida pic.twitter.com/LcNpMhXGaz — Upper East Site (@uppereastsiteny) September 2, 2021

this flooding in New York is wild - there's a "flash flood emergency", the first one ever in NYC, with something like 10cm in rain an hour from Hurricane Ida. Much of the city seems like it's underwaterpic.twitter.com/Vyes4KcCdG — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 2, 2021

Franklin Av & Fulton St (Bedstuy, Brooklyn) pic.twitter.com/GXWgQkE1vD — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) September 2, 2021

New York City mayor declares state of emergency after record-breaking rain https://t.co/CXLKbbjYEZ pic.twitter.com/NkmIda5cOg — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) September 2, 2021

RT

“I’m declaring a state of emergency in #NewYork City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event with record breaking rain,brutal flooding & dangerous conditions” NYCMayor



Flash floods hit #NYC #NewJersey

Footage: Short Hills NJ via @TenaNYCLApic.twitter.com/wKLx8EPIAS — Mireya Ferrera (@Ferrera_Mireya) September 2, 2021

#BREAKING: State of emergency declared in New York City due to severe flash flooding pic.twitter.com/53qMnjDtq9 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 2, 2021

The New York Fire Department stated Thursday morning that rescuers have begun rescuing people from flooded streets and subways around the city. According to the FDNY, there are no reports of serious or life-threatening injuries in the city at this moment.