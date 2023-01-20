Passengers onboard an Indigo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on December 10, 2022, were in for trouble as a fellow passenger ‘accidentally’ opened the emergency door during the boarding process, thereby causing a delay of more than two hours. The statement released by the airline this week mentioned the anonymous passenger apologized for his action.

Ever since the news broke in the media, social media has been swamped with discussions around the incident and the security of airlines today. A video has also gone viral on Twitter, showcasing how a flight’s emergency gate is actually opened.

According to a co-passenger, as reported by @the_hindu, Tejasvi Surya was on the ATR 72 aircraft on the window seat at the front.



Below demo is of ATR 72.

How does one 'lightly rest' his hand on the emergency door and 'accidentally' open the emergency exit door 'slightly'. pic.twitter.com/ArGyfDX6u5 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 18, 2023

The clip, shared by journalist Mohammed Zubair, is a demo of an ATR 72 aircraft. The window seat emergency gate being opened is like the one that got erroneously opened.

Sure resting your hand wont make this door open, but to be honest this doesnt look very safe either. A light pull is all it takes to crash a plane? Doesnt seem very safe https://t.co/kMWHdgHOKH — Chaturmurg (@pnkj880) January 18, 2023

Forget Tejasvi Surya, if the exit door did open because someone lightly rested his hands on the emergency door, as is being reported, the civil aviation authorities need to start investigating the airline itself. If @IndiGo6E has said this, it's obviously unsafe to fly its planes https://t.co/SUuIo8tNNP — Debasish Roy Chowdhury (@Planet_Deb) January 18, 2023

Lol curiosity can make you do shit these as well. https://t.co/l81mB35HB2 — Hirok's Shikkha Montri 🇮🇳 (@iAviOfficial) January 18, 2023

