Passengers onboard an Indigo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on December 10, 2022, were in for trouble as a fellow passenger ‘accidentally’ opened the emergency door during the boarding process, thereby causing a delay of more than two hours. The statement released by the airline this week mentioned the anonymous passenger apologized for his action.
Ever since the news broke in the media, social media has been swamped with discussions around the incident and the security of airlines today. A video has also gone viral on Twitter, showcasing how a flight’s emergency gate is actually opened.
Have a look at the video here:
The clip, shared by journalist Mohammed Zubair, is a demo of an ATR 72 aircraft. The window seat emergency gate being opened is like the one that got erroneously opened.
Take a look at what they are saying.
