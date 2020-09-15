UP's chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision to rename the Mughal Museum being constructed in the city of Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

आगरा में निर्माणाधीन म्यूजियम को छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के नाम से जाना जाएगा।



आपके नए उत्तर प्रदेश में गुलामी की मानसिकता के प्रतीक चिन्हों का कोई स्थान नहीं।



हम सबके नायक शिवाजी महाराज हैं।



जय हिन्द, जय भारत। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2020

The press statement quoted Yogi Adityanath saying,

How can Mughals be our heroes? The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem.

This news was issued to the officers during a meeting that Adiyanath held from his official residence via video link to review Agra division’s development works and the Covid-19 situation.

Yogi Adityanath - who in his three-year rule has renamed several places including Allahabad (now Prayagraj).