After drawing criticism for razing lush green lawns at the Rajpath, the Central government's ambitious Central Vista project is now set to demolish 3 iconic buildings - the National Museum, National Archives (Annex building) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts.

As per a report by NDTV, other buildings that will be razed off as a part of the ₹20,000 crore project include Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Vigyan Bhavan, Vice-President's residence, Jawahar Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan and the Raksha Bhavan.

The total area to be demolished is estimated to be 4,58,820 square metres.

The prized items like original coins, paintings, sculptures and jewellery currently housed in the National Museum will apparently be moved either to the North Block or South Block. These objects are of cultural significance to our country.

While the main building of the National Archives will remain intact, the Annexe building will be demolished. It has a huge collection of rare manuscripts and files from Indian history.

Artists are concerned that any careless handling of these precious documents might lead to irrevocable damage and loss.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts houses one of the finest libraries in India. All its content, including heritage material, will be temporarily shifted to the Janpath Hotel.

Around 80 historians, artists and public intellectuals, like Romila Thapar and Gayatri Spivak have written a letter to PM Modi asking him to reconsider the redevelopment project as it can cause irreparable damage to Indian heritage.

This is how netizens are reacting to the news.

OMG!! My ignorance thought its a greenfield project but understand how many buildings including iconic ones have to be denolished!! That too during Pandemic. https://t.co/ym36EphaOA — Politico (@Socialtweetple) May 17, 2021

This is just heartbreaking. Our history is being erased. #wedontneedcentralvista https://t.co/QZvkWiLkot — Shabana Latif (@_shalatif) May 17, 2021

As if the redevelopment project wasn't already questionable, the demolition of 3 iconic buildings is of great concern, especially when experts, scholars and curators are opposing this opaque and reckless move. #CentralVistaNotAnEssential #stopcentralvista https://t.co/l8MN9TD9pF — Kritika Swami (@SwamiKritika) May 17, 2021

Realy sad. Beautiful buildings are going to be demolished to satisfy one moron in the pandemic times. #CentralVistaProject https://t.co/zFuC3I709L — vijayakumar (@iamvijayakumar) May 17, 2021

Nobody is Happy about this demolition. Bad move by the Govt. https://t.co/04cB8mPg97 — Ramurthi Naidu (@Raamurthi) May 17, 2021

Nothing symbolises the destruction of India by #Modi and #BJP than their massive construction project that’s going on war footing despite the #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia

Watch this report to see how many existing buildings and national treasures are at risk now https://t.co/sI7eAfql8R — haritho (@haritho) May 17, 2021

One has to be a psychopath of the worst kind 2 conceptualize the defacing of one of the most beautiful part of national capital.



Destroying the iconic buildings 4 the construction of the most unrequired structure is not the handiwork of a mad megalomaniac only.#CentralVista https://t.co/LqBjSsHBfu — Vivek Sood Modii-O-Modii (@vivekuksood) May 17, 2021

Demolishing the iconic buildings for central vista is not fair🤷🏽 https://t.co/xyubsIZ1PI — Harshita Arya (@Harshii1698) May 17, 2021

With these heritage buildings being demolisehd, a part of our history will be lost forever.