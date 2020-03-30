Alright, buckle up. Now if you have the symptoms for coronavirus you should definitely try and get tested and sure as hell, get quarantined! There are the only options you have!

But before you get tested, you should know that it's not a little blood test like you might be expecting. They will be taking nasal swabs and things like that. 

Now you're thinking it's like picking your nose. But, it's not. The swab kit will be going way back into your nose or head. At this point, I am not sure. 

And this is freaking a lot of people out. 

Now that you're sufficiently scared, stay the fuck inside or that will happen to you. 