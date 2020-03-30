Alright, buckle up. Now if you have the symptoms for coronavirus you should definitely try and get tested and sure as hell, get quarantined! There are the only options you have!

But before you get tested, you should know that it's not a little blood test like you might be expecting. They will be taking nasal swabs and things like that.

Now you're thinking it's like picking your nose. But, it's not. The swab kit will be going way back into your nose or head. At this point, I am not sure.

This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.



You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/gCMqUdpsEk — Jessica Peck, DNP APRN CPNP-PC (@DrPeckPNP) March 29, 2020

And this is freaking a lot of people out.

I think we are legally married after you do that. — Aspiring Optimist fading fast (@tryingoptimism) March 30, 2020

Remember this scene from Mummy pic.twitter.com/5effbcfND1 — Ashwani Sharma (@Ashwani66532209) March 29, 2020

Now tell people what intubation is — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) March 30, 2020

I would need to be sedated. — Zack M (@ZackMack9911) March 30, 2020

Here, they swab throat first goes in until you gag, then use same swab for both nostrils. I found it painful, they couldn't get the swab in far enough initially. It was just a hideous feeling. It brought tears to my eyes. I am usually fairly pain tolerant — Mabby (@Mabbycrankyp) March 30, 2020

Now that you're sufficiently scared, stay the fuck inside or that will happen to you.