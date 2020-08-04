As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic since its emergence in December last year, people around the world are trying different ways to be away from the virus and continue to live their lives by creating a new normal.

While most of the companies and organizations are trying their best to maintain social distancing and ensure proper hygiene standards, Indian Railways too is all set to give passengers an altogether new experience in view of the pandemic. To ensure safe and sound journey during the ongoing pandemic, Indian Railways has manufactured a new type of coaches for trains that will transform the way passengers travel.

Considering the passenger’s safety, Indian Railways’ production unit, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, has developed a Post COVID Coach. This Coach has design improvements like handsfree amenities, copper-coated handrails and latches, plasma air purification and titanium di-oxide coating.

1. Hands Free amenities

The handsfree amenities will include foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser, foot-operated lavatory door (outside), foot-operated flush valve, foot-operated latches in lavatory door, outside wash basin with foot-operated water tap and soap dispenser and forearm operated handle on the compartment door.

2. Copper-coated handrails and latches.

Copper has antimicrobial properties. When the virus lands on copper, Ion blasts pathogens and destroys the DNA and RNA inside the virus.

3. Plasma air purification

Post COVID Coach also has the provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct. This plasma air equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach Covid-19 and particulate matter resistant. This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6000 ions/cm.

4. Titanium Dioxide coating

Nanostructured Titanium Dioxide Coating functions as photoactive material. This is an eco-friendly water-based coating that kills viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth and most importantly enhances indoor air quality.

It is non-toxic and approved by the food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), CE certified. TiO2 is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans. This Titanium Di-oxide coating applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats & berths, snack table, glass window, floor, virtually every surface that comes in contact. Effective life of this coating is 12 months.