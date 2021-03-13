Do you know what is male privilege? It's getting rest. Truly. It's putting your brain and body to rest because women don't get to do that. Even when we're asleep. We are always careful, always vigilant, looking out for signs of threat, which are scattered everywhere.
Do you know what is male privilege? It's not thinking twice because women always think twice. We double-check stuff, we go back and forth, we stand still, we take a deep breath, and then go ahead with what we were going to do. It's ingrained in our personalities, in our brains.
To give you a better idea about the same, we have made a list of some basic daily activities and how we go about them. It's not easy being a woman in this world.
1. While spending the night alone
• Check if the door is locked.
• Check it again.
• And again.
• Let at least one person know that you're alone.
• Be wary of any noise from the outside.
• Sleep with some kind of weapon to attack.
• Keep all the curtains drawn.
• Keep the music loud so that people think there's more than one person inside.
2. While walking alone at night
• Check if someone is following you.
• Dress 'appropriately' for the street.
• Clutch your bag as close to your chest as possible.
• Make as less noise as possible.
• Talk to someone on phone or on texts.
• Share your live location if the locality is particularly shady or it's too late in the night.
• Change pace if you notice a group of men.
• Think of ways to attack if someone tries to touch you.
3. While going on first date
• Show the person's picture to your friends.
• Share his address with your friends.
4. While house hunting
• Make sure that the owner is not shady.
• Check if the neighbours are safe to live around.
• Make sure the security is tight. Inform at least one person in the city even before moving in.
5. Receiving an order
• Wear something that isn't too revealing.
6. Going out to shop
• Cover as much of your body as you can.
• Be aware of someone touching you.
• Use your elbows to keep people away.
7. Going to party at night
• Wonder if your clothes are too 'skimpy'.
• Watch yourself when you drink.
• Go to the washroom with a friend.
• Take notice of what you're drinking.
• Don't make eye contact with dudes.
• Don't ask for favours, lest a man thinks you're interested in him.
8. Going to a doctor
• Ask people about history.
9. While taking a cab
• Check the driver's rating obsessively.
• Check the car's number plate.
• Stay constantly awake and aware.
• Keep a pepper spray handy.
• Check if the driver is following the correct route.
• Keep talking to someone so that the driver knows other people are aware of the ride.
• Don't talk too much to him, lest he thinks you're 'friendly'.
• Ensure you’re clothes aren’t ‘suggesting’ anything.
10. While working out in a gym.
• Make sure you're wearing a tight bra so that your breasts don't bounce.