With the Bhumi Pujan in full swing and the Ram Mandir fervour gripping India, the talk of the town has been something that happened overseas. After the Pujan, later that day an image of Lord Ram and the Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya beamed across a giant billboard at the famous Times Square in New York City.

But how exactly do you get an ad on the hallowed Times Square? Well first, you get in touch with one of the 15 signholders listed here.

You have to first send a request through BigSignMessage.

As for price, a Times Square billboard for a day can cost $5000 and go all the way up to $50,000. There's no fixed price as it depends on the amount of time you want to advertise for, and other variables.

There are 238 billboards on the square. The official Times Square website states,

To broadcast an individual personal message on one of the Times Square screens, send a request through BigSignMessage.com. Choose from several different screens and packages to display your proposals, announcements, and more.

Once you've chosen your package, you discuss the amount to be paid and that's that - your ad is ready to be seen.

If you want to book it for longer periods, their prices range between $1.1 million and $4 million a year.

So there you go, now even you can advertise something, as long as you've got the moolah of course.