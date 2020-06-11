Getting yourself tested and treated for COVID-19 is not as easy as it sounds. And, because every hospital has their own method of treatment, even the cost of treatment varies drastically.

So, in case you're wondering how much it costs to get yourself treated for COVID-19, this Instagram post by ScoopWhoop Unscripted gives you an idea.

1. Treating a normal COVID-19 patient, without life-saving equipments, can cost somewhere between ₹20,000-₹25,000 daily.

2. By that logic, if a patient stays in hospital for a 14-day treatment, it would cost between ₹2,80,000-₹3,50,000.

3. As there is no specific treatment available for coronavirus, the bill of a coronavirus patient could vary from 3 lakhs a week to 16 lakhs a month.

5. Patients also have to pay for PPE kits, but while different hospital have different rates, on an average a person pays somewhere between ₹3,000 to ₹15,000 per day.

6. Apart from that, patients also have to pay the room rent. And, while the cheapest room can cost between ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, an ICU can cost between ₹7,000 to ₹16,000 per day.

7. There are other added charges like consultation fees which can range from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 per day. Even the monitoring fees is as high as ₹3,000.

8. Some private hospitals are charging between ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 per day for a ventilator.

Currently, Delhi hospitals have issued a circular fixing the minimum bill value at 3 lakhs to be charged from patients.

India has reported over 2,87,000 coronavirus cases and the numbers are rising significantly almost every day.