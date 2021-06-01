Recently, Zerodha's Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath faced backlash after news reports suggested that founders will draw a salary of up to ₹100 crore every year. Later, he did issue a clarification.
But, that got me thinking, who are the highest-paid CEOs in India? We did some research and here's what we found out.
1. Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries)
2. CP Gurnani (Tech Mahindra)
3. Pawan Munjal (Hero Motocorp)
4. SN Subrahmanyan (Larsen & Toubro)
5. Salil Parekh (Infosys)
Salil Parekh is the CEO and Managing Director of Infosys and his annual pay package rose to ₹49.68 crores in 2020-21 as per reports. He took over the company in 2018.
6. Rajiv Bajaj (Bajaj Auto)
7. Sunil Mittal (Bharti Enterprises)
Sunil Mittal is the founder and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises. And, if reports are to be believed, he took home a salary of ₹30.1 crores in the fiscal year 2020. Today, his company, Bharti Enterprises has diversified interests in telecom, insurance, real estate, education, malls, hospitality, Agri, and food among other ventures.
8. Guenter Betschek (Tata Motors)
Guenter Betschek is the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Motors. As per reports, he took home a package of ₹26.29 crores for the year 2019. Betschek was appointed as the COO of Airbus for 4 years before being appointed as the CEO of Tata Motors. Apparently, he made over ₹19,27,78,000 in 2020 as the Director, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Tata Motors.
9. Vishal Sikka (Vianai)
Vishal Sikka is the founder and CEO of Vianai, a startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area that provides advanced technological software and services in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to large companies around the world. Previously, he was the CEO of Infosys. As per reports, Sikka earned ₹13 crores in the fiscal year 2018. As the former CEO of Infosys, he earned ₹49 crores in the year 2017.
10. Rajesh Gopinathan (Tata Consultancy)
The CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinathan's annual salary increased to ₹20 crores in the fiscal year 2020-21. His annual package increased by 52% as compared to last year.
So, now you know who the highest paid CEOs in India are.