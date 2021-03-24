The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has just landed a high flying new job as an executive at a Silicon Valley startup. His exact title (since he relinquished the royal one) will be Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp Inc, an employee coaching and mental health firm.

While they've not made his exact salary public, reports have claimed it could be a six or even seven-figure amount, as similar roles at other Silicon Valley firms can command six figures.

The BetterUp app offers mobile-based coaching, counselling and mentorship for employees of large businesses. Users scroll through profiles of therapists and life coaches and select a match. Prince Harry’s official photo is on their website alongside other senior leadership.

The company values itself at £1.2 billion, and their app has secured £217 million from venture capitalists.

The BetterUp app is used by everyone from Facebook to Google to improve the mental health of its staff. Prince Harry said in a BetterUp blog post,

I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us.

Things seem to be looking up for the ex-royal, considering all the drama that has gone down recently, as we saw on the Oprah interview. Since he left the Royals, he had been cut off monetarily, and was living on his inheritance. This new job will be his first official form of employment.