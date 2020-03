Shouted at your parents because they wanted to meet the neighbours for aarti.

Used more than 3 Instagram effects in one day.

Cooked something other than Maggi.

Bartan dhoye.

Jhaadu lagaya.

Watched a YouTube tutorial.

Watched Contagion.

Coughed once and Googled Covid-19 symptoms.

Ate two weeks’ worth of snacks in one day.

Washed hands more than 5 times a day.

Tweeted about 'Janta Curfew'. (Yes, of course, the 5 PM clapping).

Got excited for the weekend then realized you can’t step out.

Contemplated joining TikTok.

Actually joined TikTok.

Watched Facebook stories (because you’d already seen all the Instagram stories).

Posted a photo of a video concall on your Instagram story.

Browsed your way into the dark trenches of Netflix.

Actually read the messages on the extended family WhatsApp group. Regretted it.

Texted 'vibrations se corona khatam nahi hota' on the family WhatsApp group aka debunked myths.

Started F.R.I.E.N.D.S again.

Posted a photo of a book on Instagram with the caption, ‘finally got time to read this’.

Thought of exercising while finishing your fifth packet of bhujia for the day.

Almost texted your ex.

Ended up texting your ex.

Killed your plants by overwatering them.

Took more than two naps in the same day.

Cleaned the house and found old currency notes. Cried.

Finally cleared your personal email account. No unread emails.

Forgotten what it is like to wear a bra or jeans.

Vowed not to check the news every 5 minutes. Then did it, anyway.

Actually learnt what each masala and sabzi is called

Stayed in bed all day until it was actually bedtime.