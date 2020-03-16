At a time where most of us are curled up in our beds, self- quarantining and social-distancing ourselves, let's take a moment to appreciate these Chinese doctors and nurses in Wuhan. They have taken drastic measures to treat patients and control the COVID-19 outbreak.

From shaving their heads to wearing adult diapers, these are the selfless acts of kindness through which female Chinese nurses, doctors and other healthcare providers prepare themselves to stand at the frontline in the battle against corona.

To conserve time and quickly fit into their medical caps and ensure that their hair doesn't tamper the seal, nurses had to shave their hair.

While some decided to chop their hair short and shave it from the side, others went completely bald.

Before putting on their poorly crafted, full-body, protective suits, nurses wear adult diapers because they don't have the time to use the washrooms.

Nurses and female health practitioners were also expected to take birth control pills to delay their periods since there is minimal or no supply of sanitary napkins and tampons. They were told to delay their periods instead of staining the suits.

In a series of chronological pictures, this is how the nurses make-do with stiff, ill-fitted, small protective suits and the limited quantities of masks to protect themselves.

As a measure to shield themselves, nurses wear protective gear that covers their eyes, mouth and nose, to avoid the entry of any infecting particles.

Sometimes, they have to examine and treat patients under very uncomfortable circumstances. The goggles get misty and there's nothing they can do.

These heartbreaking and uncomfortable pictures will show you how the overworked and exhausted medical staff falls asleep, whenever and wherever they can.

After they are completely dressed in their protective suits, they write each other's names at the back and in front of their bulky suits.

After layering themselves with protective gear, they put their own health at risk as they go on to treat patients with optimism and soaring morale for hours and days at a stretch.

Netizens from all across the globe are lauding these selfless acts of kindness by these Chinese nurses and doctors:

They sacrificing they are true heroes, u know they can quit if they want — I love me♈❤ (@23amjad22) February 7, 2020

Thank you very much 🙏 dear ladies 💙 ... So much dedication — Anna Himalaya (@AnnaHimalaya) February 6, 2020

This is amazing! Thank you for your sacrifices, ladies, & putting your own health at risk to save your people ❤️ I hope the sick people in China make quick recoveries and life can go back to normal. — BabyCaps (@CharmdMetal) February 11, 2020

Because it is not convenient for nurses with long hair to wear protection suit. Short hair saves time for them to prepare for treatment. Chinese nurses and doctors are trying their best to save more patients. — Jane (@Jane07674344) February 6, 2020

They deserve all our recognition and respect from all citizens of the world.👏👏👏 — Alan De Melo (@lanedemelo) February 6, 2020

You're making the difference. We're praying for you. — Bonnie Suppé (@BonnieL47215638) February 12, 2020

While these selfless nurses and doctors are sacrificing everything to take care of the infected patients and contain the situation, with limited resources and horrible working conditions, is there anyone who's looking after their welfare?