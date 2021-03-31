If you have to gauge the impact of the Make in India campaign, there is a great example in Jagdish Kumar, the NRI who left his comfortable life in New Zealand to set up a tea business in India.

The man who has worked in the hospitality sector for years, decided he will come to his homeland in 2018, and he stuck to the plan.

Since then, there has been no looking back for Jagdish, who has started his own chai business which gets him a turnover of ₹1.2 crores with 35 employees.

Jagdish's main income comes from supplying chai to MNCs like HCL and Infosys. Apart from that, he also has 4 multi-brand outlets and is planning to get into the wedding catering business.

He gets different types of tea leaves from Assam, and mixes them together to form interesting combinations for different moods and requirements.

For instance, there is 'pyaar-mohabbat wali chai' with rose petals, 'anti-corona brahmastra chai' with turmeric, 'mummy ke haath wali chai' with ginger, etc.

Now, Jagdish is aware that there is a lot of competition in the market, and to counter that, he has kept the starting price of chai as low as ₹10.

In an interview given to YourStory, he said:

Some outlets are offering tea for Rs 90. It is very difficult for people earning Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 every month to shell out Rs 90 every day for tea. These businesses are successful in capturing the elite market but not the entire domain.

Overall, Jadgish is highly motivated about his atma-nirbhar business and the favourable state of the startup culture in India.

Modiji’s vision is to make everything in India by 2025. In today’s time, people should not sit at home and instead reap the benefits of digital India and India’s burgeoning startup culture.

He says that he agrees with PM Modi's mission and wants to make the most of it.