How Prepared Are You For Life Post The Coronavirus Lockdown? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Information about coronavirus has been all over from the last few months. We have been reading and watching things about it. Now, as the lockdown is gradually coming to an end and people are returning to their normal lives, you should take this quiz to know how prepared are you.
1. How is COVID-19 transmitted?
2. Which organ in the body does the coronavirus primarily attack?
via money control
3. What is an effective way of cleaning your hands?
via The Jakarta Post
4. How long can the novel coronavirus survive on surfaces like steel and plastic?
via ZME Science
5. What is the best way of staying protected from the virus?
via CDC
6. How long should you wash your hands to kill coronavirus?
7. Should you be wearing a cloth mask when you go out now?
via India.com
8. Is washing your clothes with detergent and water sufficient?
via homelyville
9. What is the best way to handle delivery or take away?
via postandparcel
10. Is it possible to identify people around you with COVID-19?
11. Can you get the virus from food?
via Insider
12. Which of these is not listed as a symptom of coronavirus by WHO?
via medical xpress
13. Do suspected positive patients with mild symptoms need to be hospitalised?
via The Week
14. Can you get COVID from pets or other animals?
via Time Magazine
15. Can the virus spread through drinking water?
via Forbes
Result