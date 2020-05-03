It's no news that our lifestyle and routine has completely been altered due to the pandemic. Along with the economy and well being of humans as a collective, the physical human body is undergoing a huge change and is suffering a shock from this.

There are gradual changes in our behavioral patterns and our movement on an everyday basis as well. These changes are minute and we often tend to overlook them.

For example: we all are moving a lot less than before and tend to sit more. This could lead to back pain, joint pain and muscle soreness due to there being no motion or activity that the body is doing. One way to avoid this is to walk around at different intervals and just stretch so that the body is not static for a long period of time.

In this day and age of working from home, we are mostly hunched over our computers or laptops. This leads to an imbalance between the front of the chest, shoulders, ribs cage, and the back of the head, neck, and jaw.

It is important to pay attention to your working posture in order to avoid hunching or stooping forward. Every now and then, try rolling your shoulders back a few times.

Stemming from the time spent on electronic devices, another change is the fact that we are in front of our screens a lot more than usual.

This results in strain on eyes and even headaches. What you can do is follow something known as the 20-20-20 rule. This means every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps in reviving eye strain.

Next, because we are mostly indoors, we tend to also walk barefoot most of the time, avoiding slippers inside the house. This can really impact the back, knees and the hips.

Your natural posture and alignment will get affected due to the pain in your heel and other areas like your back and knees. A simple solution to this is wearing a pair of slippers to support and give cushion to the feet instead of leaving it barefoot.