A huge hit of the coronavirus crises is being faced by the sports fraternity. Several events from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the most prestigious Tennis tournament- Wimbledon to even the Olympics, everyone surrendered to Covid-19.

Due to the cancellation of many sporting events, an obvious loss is to the sports manufacturers.

India’s sports good manufacturing industry that is worth ₹2000 crore is suffering huge losses especially during the peak season.

In India, the peak months are between May- July. Major hubs in our country that contribute to the majority of sport good production are Jalandhar and Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. They claim that only a financial rescue package will help them recover.

During the IPL, the manufacturers expect a high surge in demand and they would work round the clock to produce the goods. This is the time when cricket academies open and many summer camps begin in different parts of the country.

Ajay Mahajan, Convenor (Jalandhar Zone) of PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), said that factories have been shut with production operations halfway and containers full of shipments abandoned.

About 70% of the sporting goods are manufactured in Jalandhar with other industries also contributing in production.

They make almost 318 sporting goods including cricket bats, balls, athletic goods, inflatable balls, racquets and fitness equipment. This industry has given employment to nearly 5,00,000 people in the factories. They have also lost out on their revenues due to the lockdown.

These factories are backbones of several sporting events but their efforts and dedication mostly go unnoticed. Yet they remain one of the most impacted among the industry.