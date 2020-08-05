One day before the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra released some pictures of the proposed model.

With a post on its official Twitter handle, the trust gave people an idea of how the temple will look when it takes proper shape.

In this connection, the architect of the project, Chandrakant Sompura, said that the temple will have 5 domes instead of 2 and it will take somewhere around 3 years to complete the construction. 

He also noted that the temple will be built in Nagara style. 

Apart from this, he told PTI that the temple which is being planned to be made now is double the size of the one originally in mind. 

The design of the temple was modified after the Supreme Court verdict. Now it will be almost double the size of what was originally planned.

In a report from Jagran Josh, the design of the temple was further elaborated on, and from what we know, it will be a 3-story structure with a prayer hall, a lecture hall, an educational facility, a residence facility for the priests, a hostel, a museum, etc. 

As for other measurements, it will be 235 feet * 360 feet. While the height of the Ram Temple will be 161 feet.

As per reports, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will become the third-largest Hindu temple in the world post construction. 

For now, the PM has reached the city of Ayodhya for the event, and is expected to lay the foundation of the structure some time later during the day. 