One day before the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra released some pictures of the proposed model.

With a post on its official Twitter handle, the trust gave people an idea of how the temple will look when it takes proper shape.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।



जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.



Here are some photos of the proposed model.



जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

In this connection, the architect of the project, Chandrakant Sompura, said that the temple will have 5 domes instead of 2 and it will take somewhere around 3 years to complete the construction.

He also noted that the temple will be built in Nagara style.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर भव्यता और दिव्यता की अद्वितीय कृति के रूप में विश्व पटल पर उभरेगा।



मन्दिर के आंतरिक और बाह्य स्वरूप के कुछ और चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be the manifestation of divinity and grandeur.



Some more pictures of the proposed structure. pic.twitter.com/dbwlqRbQS9 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020

Apart from this, he told PTI that the temple which is being planned to be made now is double the size of the one originally in mind.

The design of the temple was modified after the Supreme Court verdict. Now it will be almost double the size of what was originally planned.

In a report from Jagran Josh, the design of the temple was further elaborated on, and from what we know, it will be a 3-story structure with a prayer hall, a lecture hall, an educational facility, a residence facility for the priests, a hostel, a museum, etc.

As for other measurements, it will be 235 feet * 360 feet. While the height of the Ram Temple will be 161 feet.

The structural design of Ram Mandir.!



🚩 161 ft height



🚩360 ft length



🚩235 ft width



🚩Capacity of 80k-100k devotees a day



🚩Estimated to be completed in 3 to 3.5 yrs#राममंदिर_से_रामराज्य#RamMandirAyodhya#श्रीराम pic.twitter.com/YyIFCdsTPX — 🚩Harshad Dhamale™ 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) August 5, 2020