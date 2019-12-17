Of all the lists that India tops, Internet shutdown is one of them. In the last month itself, Internet services were suspended in as many as 8 Indian states. According to the Internet shutdown tracker, India recorded the highest number of network disruptions ordered by the state in 2019.

To be precise there were 91 reported instances of Internet shutdowns in 2019 and 134 in 2018. Jammu and Kashmir, in fact, entered its 135th day of internet shutdown this year, making it the longest ever in a democracy. These numbers make India the Internet shutdown capital of the world.

While the government claims to contain the spread of violence through these Internet shutdowns, they have a huge impact on general public, especially when we need Internet for most of our daily activities.

A Twitter user started a thread listing the resources you can use on low or no internet and how you can stay connected in such a situation.

okay crowdsourcing a thread of resources you can use on low internet/no internet and/or offline ways to stay connected (please add/link resources): — Upasana (@UB395) December 16, 2019

We have compiled some useful points from the thread for the tough times when it becomes difficult for people to stay connected.

1. Keep postcards and letters ready in case you need them. Also note down the addresses of your friends and family in a diary.

You will be able to communicate with family with the help of postal services even when the Internet isn't available.

2. Recharge your prepaid mobile connections beforehand and check your postpaid services too.

This will prepare you for any untoward incident and curfews when you won't be able to access any recharge shops.

3. Firechat can be used for messaging each other without the internet.

Firechat can be used for messaging each other without the internet, even if the internet is shut down.



Works only in proximity, and when I used it, didn't have private messaging. Was used by protestors in the umbrella protests in HK.



Stay safe.https://t.co/ViHQzqNTWm — Nikhil Pahwa , https://mstdn.social/@nixxin (@nixxin) December 16, 2019

You can download the app here.

4. You can use txti to create webpages that load quickly. This can be used on any device.

you can use txti to create webpages that load quickly and can be used from any device. and many people can collaborate over this.https://t.co/CW0YeOLehu — Upasana (@UB395) December 16, 2019

You can read more about it here.

5. You can set up your own citizen band radio using free radio network software FRN. It allows short distance communication easily.

set up your own citizen band radio using free radio network software:https://t.co/nLkL0neuM7



this permits a land mobile radio system allowing for short distance communication. — Upasana (@UB395) December 16, 2019

Read more about it here.

6. You can set up a MAZI zone for location specific networks using a toolkit.

the MAZI toolkit in order to set up a MAZI zone for location specific networks.

you will need a raspberry pi, micro sd card, usb wireless adapter.



toolkit guidelines:https://t.co/DDl4K9IEjv — Upasana (@UB395) December 16, 2019

You will need a few tools for this. Read more about it here.

7. You can use Lantern, a P2P network to get people in uncensored areas to share their internet with you.

In case internet shutdown takes place or is going to happen here's what you can do-



1. Use VPNs and proxies. Download Tor, Psiphon.



2. Use Lantern, a p2p network to get people in uncensored areas to share their internet with you. — CAA is citizenship on religious grounds (@Kariuppa) December 16, 2019

You can read about it here.

8. You can use Rumble, a delay-tolerant micro-blogging application that allows a device to connect, chat and share content (text and images) without the Internet.

Rumble is a delay tolerant communication service.. Must in places like NE and JK, with frequent internet shutdown..



Rumble (Off-the-grid micro-blogging application for communities) - https://t.co/2HTSNrMXlo — Abhinav Surya (@ltas249) December 16, 2019

You can read more about it here.

9. You can also use Twitter and Facebook via SMS.

both Twitter and Facebook provide a limited level of access via SMS: https://t.co/rhg962aGIL https://t.co/hWS1voHS3y — Karan Saini (@squeal) December 16, 2019

Read to know more about it here.

10. You can use apps like Manyverse and Briar, social networks off the grid.

Even when you're offline, you can scroll, read anything, and even write posts and like content on these apps. When Internet is back, it syncs the latest updates.

I have been experimenting with such applications for nearly 3 years. Here is what I recommend.



1. Manyverse (https://t.co/E2uRfOCm85)

2. Briar (https://t.co/gPWGXJ02kz) — Prasanna Venkadesh is on Fediverse (@imprashere) December 16, 2019

Read about it here.

11. You can communicate through Bridgify, a Bluetooth based messaging app.

Also Bridgify. It's a Bluetooth based messaging app. Relies on a BT network mesh to bounce messages through. The larger the number of people who download it, the larger the mesh and the more effective the app.https://t.co/ykSiwIHARN — Gunjan (@buzzbaldin) December 16, 2019

Download the app here.

12. You can also set up a community LTE, but it's slightly more technical compared to other options.

slightly more technical, this one. also has more hardware requirements. on setting up community LTE (long term evolution, basically wireless broadband for mobiles) or CoLTEhttps://t.co/XDaNEq32RG — Upasana (@UB395) December 16, 2019

Read more about it here.

Some transport utility apps allow you to book cabs offline too. You should sort out a distinctive mode of commute for yourselves. Also, always keep some petty cash with you as online platforms won't work in such conditions.

While these methods will help you stay connected, you should not remain secluded during a crisis situation and surround yourselves with people.

Stay safe and connected people.