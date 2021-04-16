It is mandatory for people to obtain movement passes for traveling purposes in the national capital during the weekend curfew hours (from Friday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM).

So, here's everything you need to know about obtaining the movement pass.

There are two types of movement passes that can be issued:

- For individuals having personal emergencies (for example, visit to the doctor/hospital, buying essentials items or any other.)

- For individuals engaged in the delivery of emergency/essential services within and outside Delhi during the movement period.

You can apply for movement passes online by visiting the Delhi Police website: www.delhipolice.nic.in

After opening the website, you'll have to follow these steps:

- Click on the 'movement pass' tab

- Create an account to login

- Fill the application form

- Upload your photo and proof of identification (Aadhar card, PAN card etc)

- Submit your application

You'll receive an SMS on the registered mobile number as soon as the pass is approved.

Once you receive the SMS, login to your account and download the pass. You can either save it on your phone or carry a printout with you.

For e-Pass, you can also visit delhi.gov.in. The application procedure will be the same. Click here to know more.