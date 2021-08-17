Afghanistan is suffering as the Taliban seized control over Kabul. From schools being shut to women deprived of their human rights, people are living in this dire situation. Many are stocking up goods, withdrawing money, and trying to flee the country however they can.

I think we must all do our bit to help them. We have compiled some sources for you to help Afghanistan.



The following accounts also include information about what's happening in Afghanistan, including sources for you to donate.

You can donate through this account. Check the link in the bio.

Donate through the link in the bio.

Check the link in the bio to donate.

We urge everyone to come forward and help.