The registration for the Covid-19 vaccine for all those above 18 years of age will open on Saturday (24th April). So, here's everything you need to know about it.

- Log on to www.cowin.gov.in and click on Register/Sign in.

- Enter your mobile number and click on Get OTP. An OTP will be sent to your phone. Enter the digits on the site, and click on Verify.

- Next, you'll have to enter personal details like name, gender, year of birth and ID proof. Click on Register.

- Once you've been registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment.

- Just enter your pin code and hit Search. After the centres in the pin code show up, select the date and time and click on Confirm.

- Once the process is complete, you'll get a confirmation message on the registered mobile number.

You can add up to four members through one login.

You can also register yourself on the Aarogya Setu app. Click here to know how.

On the day of the vaccination, don't forget to carry valid ID proof like PAN card, Aadhar card etc.