Things are chaotic to say the least. And now, due to the ongoing pandemic, like many other things, the CBSE Class 10 board exams have been cancelled.

Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled & 12th postponed. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board: Ministry of Education pic.twitter.com/ljVuUkEChB — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

However, students from across the country have one question, how will they get promoted to the next class?

According to the education minister, the results of the Class 10th Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion (internal assessment), which will be developed by the Board.

What if I don't like my grades?

The statement made it clear that any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis, will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. So if you want to be re-evaluated, you can do so once the pandemic ends.

Students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (#COVID19) is normal: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to ANI pic.twitter.com/B8okmzZowe — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

This news has come as a sigh of relief for students and parents who feared attending exams due to the rising numbers of Covid cases.