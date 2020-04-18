Random, unexplained things keep popping up in the sky, and the people go wild. From conspiracies about chemtrails to aliens with a penchant for probes, there's always something to talk about when it comes to the great unknown.

a large burning object was spotted falling from the sky in Cambridge, UK recently and it got everyone buzzing.

Cambridgeshire resident Gerry Underwood saw it on April 15, and said,

It looked like a short, skinny cloud. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a meteorite, because they are gone in seconds. We have seen hundreds of shooting stars, but this definitely wasn’t that either. This was coming down very slowly and spiralling. It started to glow orange as you can see in the pictures. There were flames coming out of the back of it as well. It was really unusual.

The unidentified object was very large, and could be seen falling for a good 20 minutes. There are no explanations until now as to what it was.

Gerry watched it land beyond the horizon, following which there was no other information about it.

