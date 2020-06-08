Warning: Distressing content





According to NDTV, a leopard was recently beaten to death after entering a residential complex on the outskirts of Guwahati. It was then paraded as a trophy.

The last few days have seen some truly despicable examples of animal cruelty on display. It appears that humankind's treatment of wild animals knows no lows.

A group of men caught the leopard and beat it to death before the forest department could come in and rescue it. In a video recorded by some of the bystanders, the carcass of the animal is paraded as a trophy while a crowd cheers them on.

Locals kill leopard in Guwahati, Assam. Locals are seen carrying out a procession with carcass. pic.twitter.com/bKBDFGaxSB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 7, 2020

Six of the people seen in the video have been arrested after widespread outrage.

The forest department were apparently alerted about a trapped leopard at 5 AM but it fled before they reached the spot. Locals followed it into the reserved forest area and killed it.

Fifth Leopard Killed In Assam This Year, Locals Chop Off Its Teeth And Nails in Guwahati. He was lynched to death and a procession done with his corpse. Outrageous. https://t.co/g29xo00AdU — Saswati Sarkar (@sarkar_swati) June 7, 2020

It's extremely saddening that these kind of avoidable and tragic encounters are not just occurring, but are celebrated as well.