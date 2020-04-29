In this time of crisis, everyone is doing their bit to help those in need. While some are providing food to the stranded migrant workers, others are giving shelter to emergency workers.
Recently, Humans of Bombay, shared the story of two entrepreneurs who have offered their hotel to health workers and police officers working day in and day out.
They had started operating barely a few months ago and then the coronavirus outbreak happened. Despite several risks, they decided to stay open for their guests stranded in the city.
It was a dangerous time to stay open & we’d lost 50% of our staff. I was scared, but we had 4 guests with no other home in the city & I wasn’t going to leave them stranded–so, we kept the hotel running.
With the extension of the lockdown, their guests started getting anxious. While one of them got emotional about meeting his family, another was worried about not being able to afford the hotel anymore.
Even when their restaurant was shut, the hotel owners made sure that they provide for the needs of their guests.
We didn’t have a kitchen at the hotel. So, we brought tiffins for our guests from home. We had no help at home, so we woke up early to help our moms cook 3 meals a day for everyone. Our guests thought we’d charge them, but how could we put a price on ‘ghar ka khaana?’
While they were serving their guests, they realised that they can do the same for essential services workers, like doctors and policemen on duty. The duo decided to open the doors of their hotel to them.
We gave shelter & food to the police & doctors on night duty so they could rest without going home & putting their families at risk. It was the least we could do.
They are trying to do everything to ensure the safety of their guests. And above all they are dedicated to serve them for as long as required.
If there’s anything I’ve learnt, it’s that humanity & compassion are the need of the hour. So, for as long as it takes, I’m going to make sure that the hotel isn’t just a hotel anymore...it’s their home.
You can read the entire post here.
