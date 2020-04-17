At a time when the entire nation is under lockdown and we are repeatedly being asked to follow social distancing, hundreds of people gathered in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district for a religious event.

According to ANI, around 100-150 people came out to pull a chariot as a part of the celebrations. They had gathered near the Siddalingeshwara temple in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

#Karnataka: People in large numbers today participated in a religious festival in Chitapur, Kalaburagi district, amid lockdown to contain COVId19 transmission pic.twitter.com/4AMr2Exj16 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Videos from the fair show people in large numbers pulling the chariot.

#Rawoor Villagers in Gulbarga district defy lockdown and took part in a (Siddhalingeswara) chariot festival.

Gulbarga is one of the worst affected. India's first #Covid19India death was reported from my District. Should take action against organizers. @KlbDistPolice pic.twitter.com/Myt6TJJ3cN — Syed Aleem Ilahi (@AleemIlahi) April 16, 2020

A village in Chittapur of Kalburgi - deemed hotspot for #COVID19- violates lockdown restrictions to host Siddhalingeswara chariot festival as 100s gather. Kalburgi reported d first #COVID19 death in d country. Death toll in district now at 3 with 18 active cases@XpressBengaluru pic.twitter.com/Wx6uF31DXG — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) April 16, 2020

Speaking to the news agency, SP Kalaburgi said:

Today 6:30 AM,100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 mintues and took part in a chariot pulling procession. Case registered against those people (20 named & others being identified) for violation of lockdown rules. A sub-inspector has been suspended.

Kalaburagi is apparently a coronavirus hotspot in Karnataka. The district recorded the first COVID-19 death earlier in March and has already seen 3 deaths till now.