Men, women and children were standing in a queue, almost 3 kms long as they were waiting to catch any bus to return to their respective villages in different parts of U.P, M.P and Bihar.
You fear the disease, living on the streets. But I fear hunger more, not corona.
We are from Mayayun village of Badaun district and work as a helper in a transport company. We have no savings and thus, it is difficult for us to survive in Delhi without money. We have also no money to pay our rent. So, I have decided to return to my village.
However, according to reports by TOI, only the U.P government made arrangements to bring migrants back home by arranging around 200 buses but, because the number of migrants outnumbered the number of seats, many were turned away.
Even Twitter couldn't believe what they were seeing. While some criticized the state government others were wondering why prior arrangements weren't made for them:
Its been more than 24 hours but some workers are still stranded. While most of them are still looking for a means to get back home others, are walking thousand of miles with their families and their luggage since there is no other way.