Hundreds of villagers in Nagaland recently came together to rescue a truck that fell in a deep gorge. They pulled it out using ropes, bamboo and vines and displayed great strength and unity.

According to a report by Indian Express, the truck was carrying ginger and was headed to Dimapur when it suddenly lost control and fell into the 70-feet deep gorge. The villagers of the Kutsapo village in Phek district of Nagaland immediately responded to the incident and pulled the truck onto the road.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Mmhonlumo Kikon, Nagaland state legislator and BJP national spokesperson.

In the video we can see the villagers singing in unison to encourage each other as they pulled the truck.

The viral video reminded netizens of a traditional stone-pulling ceremony of the Angami tribe during which the men and women dress in vibrant attire and pull a giant stone using ropes. They sing along and celebrate auspicious occasions with this ceremony.

Netizens hailed the united effort put in by the villagers but also criticised the poor condition of the roads and lack of infrastructure in the region.

Kudos to the villagers who rescued the truck on time.