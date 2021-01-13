Hundreds of villagers in Nagaland recently came together to rescue a truck that fell in a deep gorge. They pulled it out using ropes, bamboo and vines and displayed great strength and unity.

According to a report by Indian Express, the truck was carrying ginger and was headed to Dimapur when it suddenly lost control and fell into the 70-feet deep gorge. The villagers of the Kutsapo village in Phek district of Nagaland immediately responded to the incident and pulled the truck onto the road.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on Twitter by Mmhonlumo Kikon, Nagaland state legislator and BJP national spokesperson.

In a village in Nagaland (not yet identified) the entire community pulls up a truck which fell off the road with ropes & the spirit of unity!



More information awaited! As received on WhatsApp! pic.twitter.com/B0joxEPEKU — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) January 10, 2021

In the video we can see the villagers singing in unison to encourage each other as they pulled the truck.

The viral video reminded netizens of a traditional stone-pulling ceremony of the Angami tribe during which the men and women dress in vibrant attire and pull a giant stone using ropes. They sing along and celebrate auspicious occasions with this ceremony.

Netizens hailed the united effort put in by the villagers but also criticised the poor condition of the roads and lack of infrastructure in the region.

True spirit of unity ! https://t.co/NEQPfaFwBc — Glory Aster Manjeet (@manjeetkc) January 13, 2021

If this isn't the best example of "UNITED WE STAND, DIVIDED WE FALL" as a society.



My heart is bursting in exuberance whilst watching this video. Well done everybody, well done👏🏻.

Y'all have shown how a community should behave, in the era of video making during fatal crisis. #NE https://t.co/jMHrrxWA8d — Neelanjana RaiLepcha (@SwagfreakRai) January 13, 2021

Just so inspirational to watch and imbibe. Together, anything is possible !#Unity https://t.co/P5Rk7tR8SQ — Sandyp (@Sandypscribbles) January 13, 2021

People before Hydraulic Cranes were invented :--👇 https://t.co/2gr2p3TSFS — Young Dumb Broke (@3pradyuman) January 12, 2021

Three cheers for Kutsapo villagers, Phek district, Nagaland https://t.co/5XwGK0kqXd — Vibha Joshi (@Vl17262873) January 11, 2021

Pls provide intense support with suitable infra for thia geographically challenged region. Safety is unavoidable component of infrastructure. — Sanjay Parmar (@SANJAYOFMAHUVA) January 11, 2021

This is awesome.



(We should of course widen and fortify those roads so a larger truck can help. But the power of a crowd can be to do great positive things also!) https://t.co/u9h2lWLENB — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) January 10, 2021

The IndomitableHumanSpirit ! A prayer to Almighty &it’s all team work.This video from interior #Nagaland exemplifies&showcases the strong social bonds that is so deep rooted in #Naga society. What a way to celebrate our rich cultural heritage!@mygovindia @PMOIndia @MyGovNagaland pic.twitter.com/y78breTf1I — abu metha (@abumetha) January 10, 2021

Kudos to the villagers who rescued the truck on time.