The sudden lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus in India has rendered several people without food, homes and livelihood. The prevailing situation has also restricted movement of people across state borders, causing problems for those in need of emergency medical services.

This has led to deaths in different parts of the country.

A Twitter user compiled a list of all the deaths due to lockdown in India and it's just sad to see people dying due to lack of preparedness and resources.

1. A 39-year-old delivery boy working for a private restaurant in Delhi, died of exhaustion in Agra after walking for about 200 kilometers to reach his home in MP.

2. Migrant workers, including two children, heading home on foot were crushed to death by a tanker in Haryana.

3. 8 migrants, including an 18-month-old boy died in a road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad while returning home in Karnataka’s Raichur district.

4. A 11-year-old boy died of hunger because his village in Bihar was left without food due to sudden lockdown.

5. 4 migrants were run over by a truck in Mumbai while they were walking back to their village in Rajasthan.

6. A 62-year-old man died in Surat after walking around 8 km from hospital to home as he could not find any vehicle due to the lockdown.

7. A man was beaten to death by police in Kolkata when he stepped out of the house to buy milk during lockdown.

8. A 70-year-old woman with a medical emergency died in Kerala because the road was blocked due to lockdown.

9. A 60-year-old man died of heart attack in Kerala after the Karnataka police did not allow his nephew to take him to the hospital in Mangaluru because the state borders were sealed.

10. 4 people died in a forest fire after they were forced to take a forest path because the regular road was closed during lockdown.

11. An ambulance driver died soon after he was allegedly hit with a lathi by a policeman at the check post to prevent illegal transportation of people to prevent the escalation of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

12. A 70-year-old woman from Kerala died after the ambulance carrying her was denied entry into Mangaluru because the Kerala-Karnataka border was sealed.

Just a week into the lockdown and we have already seen so many deaths. While we know that the lockdown is necessary to contain the disease, little more preparedness and planning would've helped in better transition.

We hope that the government takes necessary steps to make things easier for those without any resources.