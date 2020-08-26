Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, a 20-year-old boy from Hyderabad, was recently declared the fastest human calculator in the world.

Bhanu Prakash, a Maths graduate from St. Stephens College, Delhi, was bestowed the title after winning the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London, last week.

The event was held virtually with 30 participants between the age group of 13 and 50 years, from 13 countries including the UK, Germany, UAE, France, Greece and Lebanon.

Talking to ANI about his achievements, Bhanu Prakash, said:

I hold 4 world records and 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in the world. Breaking these records, once held by Math maestros like Scott Flansburg and Shakuntala Devi, is a matter of national pride. I have done my bit to place India on the global level of mathematics.

Telangana: Hyderabad's 20-year-old Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash won India's first-ever gold in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently. He says, "I hold 4 world records & 50 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator in world." pic.twitter.com/k17YeYlYnW — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

According to Bangalore Mirror, he has also won the international Abacus Championship in 2013 and National Abacus Championship in 2011 and 2012.

Bhanu currently runs a start up, ‘Exploring Infinities(EI)’, which is working with the Government of Telangana to promote speed and cognitive abilities among school children.

Talking about his future plans, Bhanu Prakash said that he wants to create math labs and reach out to millions of children to make them start loving math and arithmetic calculations.

He has indeed made India proud with his achievements on the global level.