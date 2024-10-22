If you’ve ever hopped into a cab and thought it might be your personal cuddle space, one Hyderabad driver has a message for you. And it’s pretty clear: No romance in the ride, please!

A local passenger, Venkatesh, recently shared a hilarious snap of a note plastered in a Hyderabad cab that’s now making waves online. The driver, clearly tired of playing third wheel, decided to set some firm boundaries for his passengers. The note read, “Warning!! No romance. This is a cab. Not your private place or OYO, so please keep distance and stay calm.” Well, that’s one way to keep things professional, right?

Venkatesh posted the photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Things in Hyderabad cabs,” and the internet couldn’t help but burst out laughing. It didn’t take long for the post to go viral, especially after an X account named ‘Hi Hyderabad’ picked it up. From giggles to virtual high-fives, the post has sparked a mix of hilarious reactions.

Social media users couldn’t resist commenting on the lighthearted warning. One user said, “This driver isn’t playing around!” Another added, “Sometimes you gotta set the ground rules. Respect!“

Honestly, we love how this driver is just keeping it real. His cab, his rules – and we can’t help but appreciate the no-nonsense, ‘keep it PG’ attitude. So, if you’re planning to ride around Hyderabad, maybe save the PDA for later!