There are some people who are going out of their way to help those in need amid the lockdown, due to the ongoing pandemic.

This time, a cop from Hyderabad is re-instilling our faith in humanity with his kind gesture.

BL Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, a police officer, from Hyderabad paid ₹20,000 from his own pocket to help a migrant worker who was in need of immediate medical attention.

Your Concern beyond Humanity towards Mr. Lalit who got stranded due to #LockDown really deserves this appreciation.

Admitting him at hospital & supporting financially on your own, proves once again that, police is there to reach every needy.

Proud of you Dear SHO Kukatpally. pic.twitter.com/Ay7Vs8O3zr — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 23, 2020

According to reports, 30-year-old Lalit Kumar, a migrant worker from Himachal Pradesh, called the police station complaining about severe appendix pain so the police officer took him to Omni hospital for treatment.

Going beyond the call of duty. https://t.co/2tdz89XMmX — News18 Buzz (@News18Buzz) April 24, 2020

The appendicitis procedure costed about ₹20,000 but, Lalit had only ₹5,000 which was not sufficient so, Narayana Reddy decided to pay for his medical bills instead.

While talking about the incident, in an interview with India Today, the police officer said:

I have just followed the orders of my Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, who in every meeting reminds us, that the life of every person living in the state is our responsibility, no matter where they hail from.

His humanitarian gesture was even lauded by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, who sent the cop a letter of appreciation.

Netizens also saluted the cop for going beyond the call of duty and helping the migrant worker.

Great Job Sir💐 @pskkp_cyb You Proved That Humanity Still Exist. — Mohammed Mubeen (@mubeenzhb) April 23, 2020

Excellent act sir, appreciate your effort towards humanity 👏👏👏🙏🙏 — RaviChoudary Bojedla (@ravibojedla) April 23, 2020

Sir really appreciate such selfless service. We always complaint regarding police services but never appreciate them.

My Namaskaram to Sri Lakshmi Narayana Reddy SHO Kukatpally for this work — Jai Shankar (@srjai) April 24, 2020

Great Honour for Great Help Sir.🙏No words SRI. LAKSHMI NARAYANA REDDY GARU 🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 May God Bless you and your family with excellent HEALTH & HAPPINESS. — Ramaraju_SVH (@Ramaraj70143946) April 23, 2020

Hats off to you sir

SHO KUKATPALLY HYDERABAD — s barkath ullah quadri (@BarkathQuadri) April 23, 2020

Great gesture by Station house officer...salute to you sir.. — Maariya (@Maariya06524429) April 23, 2020

great police salute police🌹👏🙏 — A Srinivas Goud (@ASGOUD666) April 23, 2020

Yet again, another example of humanity is giving us hope and faith in these difficult times.