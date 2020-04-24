There are some people who are going out of their way to help those in need amid the lockdown, due to the ongoing pandemic. 

This time, a cop from Hyderabad is re-instilling our faith in humanity with his kind gesture. 

BL Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, a police officer, from Hyderabad paid ₹20,000 from his own pocket to help a migrant worker who was in need of immediate medical attention. 

According to reports, 30-year-old Lalit Kumar, a migrant worker from Himachal Pradesh, called the police station complaining about severe appendix pain so the police officer took him to Omni hospital for treatment. 

The appendicitis procedure costed about ₹20,000 but, Lalit had only ₹5,000 which was not sufficient so, Narayana Reddy decided to pay for his medical bills instead. 

While talking about the incident, in an interview with India Today, the police officer said: 

I have just followed the orders of my Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, who in every meeting reminds us, that the life of every person living in the state is our responsibility, no matter where they hail from.

His humanitarian gesture was even lauded by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, who sent the cop a letter of appreciation.

Netizens also saluted the cop for going beyond the call of duty and helping the migrant worker. 

Yet again, another example of humanity is giving us hope and faith in these difficult times. 