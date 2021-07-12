For the last 11 years, an elderly couple from Hyderabad has been patching potholes on the roads of the city with the purpose of saving lives. The couple has been spending money from their own pockets to help people avoid accidents caused by potholes.

Gangadhar Tilak Katnam, a 73-year-old man from Hyderabad, is popularly known as the 'Road Doctor'. As per the report, he and his wife, Venkateshwari Katnam, 64, go along the road in a car, called the 'Pothole Ambulance,' and fill potholes wherever they see them.

This is how Twitter reacted:

This Uncle Aunty is from Hyderabad but whoever is doing very noble work.

Both of them keep filling the pits so that the accident does not happen.

Till now filled more than 2000 pits from his pension.

Salute Them #FridayFeeling @ActorMadhavan @ShefVaidya @actormanojjoshi @jkd18 pic.twitter.com/tDHS79kGZY — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) July 9, 2021

This shouldn’t be appreciated at all. If citizens have to do the govts job, why do we have elections. We should stop glorifying such efforts. At this age if they aren’t enjoying their life, it’s a shame. — Samrat 🇮🇳🇸🇬 (@SamratNM) July 9, 2021

Why Govt doesn't notice this pits for long periods, why people suffer from it ,why govt doing of taxes received.its great as a couple is doing govt job.and shame to govt — Suresh Jain (@SureshJ09915104) July 11, 2021

PM has opened nominations for Padma awards. I think these kind of people should be nominated by public for public service they are doing. — sunita (@sunita43) July 11, 2021

Selfless service-and unsung actual Heroes 👌👌🙏🙏🇮🇳 — Manmeet (@Manmeet79410931) July 9, 2021

Tilak served for the Indian Railways for over 35 years. He moved to Hyderabad after his retirement to work as a software design engineer for a software company. Since then, he's been filling potholes all around the city.

With a genuine urge to get rid of the city potholes, he resigned his work as a software design engineer after a year and has been totally committed to fixing the city's potholes since then.



In an interview with ET, Gangadhar said, "I am managing the finances of this initiative from the pension that I receive."

"All the material that is required for the task is bought using money from my pension. For the last 11 years, I was able to fill nearly about 2,030 potholes in and across the city and spent about Rs. 40 lakh on it" he added.



While what they're doing, in and of itself, is commendable; what makes it all the more endearing is that they're using their own pension savings to give back to the city.