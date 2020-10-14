In horrific videos coming in from Hyderabad, cars and trucks can be seen getting washed away due to heavy rain caused by a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Unbelievable scenes as cars, even heavy vehicles, are like free floating objects just carried by the force of water; this one recd as a forward, said to be from Green Park Colony #Saroornagar #HyderabadRains @ndtv @ndtvindia #FloatingInHyderabad pic.twitter.com/Go4dBVmGaT — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 13, 2020

Hyderabad is among 14 districts which are worst affected by the deluge, and while we could not verify the date of the videos, many reports suggest that the floods have actually led to vehicles floating on the road.

Four lorries washed away near Nagaram village of Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri as severe and steady flood flows through the abutting River Musi @BdotPradeep — The Hindu-Hyderabad (@THHyderabad) October 14, 2020

Our situation at home 8:00AM : old Bowenpally, progressive colony, Royal close. Worst hit rains, nearby wall of lake has broken due to water force and all water has entered the neighbourhood. First time in 15 years at our home #HyderabadRains #HyderabadFloods #Hyderabad #flood pic.twitter.com/s61M8QKwRp — Ragi Vipin (@vipinragi26) October 14, 2020

Many friends from across the country have been asking me about floods caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad. Thank you 🙏 All for concerns. So far, all near and dear are safe. This clip best shows the extent of the disruption on roads. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/ZKynsTlHXN — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 14, 2020

>30 cms rain in last 24 hours in Hyderabad has inundated many areas with flood water filling up the various reservoirs.



Himayatnagar reservoir in the suburbs all gates opened & Tank Bund in heart of the city filled to the brim... pic.twitter.com/DhnYqVynLD — UN (@UshaNirmala) October 14, 2020

As per reports, 12 people have lost their lives in Telangana in the last 48 hours, and keeping all the risks in mind, the weather department has advised people to stay inside their homes.

In this connection, The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has announced:

We are witnessing unprecedented rainfall in the city. A high of 25 cm rainfall has been recorded at LB Nagar!! Rains are expected to continue for a few more hours. Citizens are requested to remain indoors and stay safe. DRF teams are striving to normalize the situation.

Bad flood situation in parts of Andhra & Telangana. Images from AP’s East Godavari district, via @Ashi_IndiaToday: pic.twitter.com/eOyBugzjyL — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) October 14, 2020

This poses a lot of questions for the government, because if vehicles weighing tonnes can get washed away this easily, what chance do humans stand against the force of water?