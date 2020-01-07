Today is a very important day. It's I am not going to take it anymore day.

Now, if you are someone like me, you will have no problem coming up with the things you can't take no more. From talkative co-workers to pathetic administration, from bank lines to plane evacuation - the list goes on and on. Here we have listed a few such things:

1. Sharing Netflix passwords.

2. Fuckboys.

3. Relatives’ questions on marriage.

4. Bad jokes from boss.

5. Curfew timings.

6. Dress code decided by the HR.

7. ‘Better Luck Next Time’ on Google Pay.

8. Spam mails.

9. Memes from private accounts.

10. Group pictures on dating profiles.

11. Bad sequels.

12. Remixes of iconic songs.

13. Criminals as politicians.

14. Being told not to protest.

15. Men peeing on roads.

16. Unsolicited dick pics.

17. Cab guy asking for location.

18. Diluted shots on ladies’ nights.

19. Auto bhaiyas’ rejection.

20. Non-consensual sex.

21. ‘I am not a feminist, I am an equalist’.

22. Loud colleagues.

23. Leaves getting lapsed.

24. Dresses without pockets.

25. Gender stereotypes.

26. Windows updates.

27. Bad governance.

28. Working weekends.

29. Spoilers.

30. High beams.

31. People reading over my shoulder.

32. Violence against animals.

33. Babies in movie halls.

34. Awkward hugs.

35. Rangoli making competitions.

36. Hangovers.

37. Honking.

38. Calls instead of texts.

39. Trolling.

40. Weird food combinations.

41. WhatsApp forwards.

42. Violence against students.

43. Potholes.

44. Popcorn prices at cinema halls.

45. Power cuts.

46. Religious fundamentalists.

47. Pseudo science.

48. More Fast And Furious movies.

49. Censorship.

50. Stupid TV debates.

The list turned out to be longer than I expected (jk, can add another 50).