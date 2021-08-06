There’s no doubt that the pandemic has affected every individual in one way or another. A number of people lost their lives and among those killed by the deadly virus were Bhopal’s Jeetendra Kumar Pathak and Seema Pathak.

As CBSE announced results for class 10th earlier this week, their daughter, Vanisha Pathak scored 99.8 percent. While it’s a proud moment for every parent, she, unfortunately, won’t be able to celebrate this moment with them.



Three months after the tragic loss, the 16-year-old received her CBSE class 10 exam score. She has been awarded a whopping 100 marks in Social Science, Science, Sanskrit and English along with 97 marks in Mathematics.

Her mother, Seema Pathak, passed away on May 4th and her father, Jeetendra Pathak, passed away on May 15th.

In an interview with NDTV, the board exam topper said that her father wanted to see her studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or qualifying for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. She now considers that her father's dreams are hers now.

She now lives with their maternal uncle and aunt, along with her brother.

She penned down her emotions through a poem titled ‘I'll be a strong girl, daddy, without you’.

Note: All images are from NDTV unless specified otherwise.

She’s nothing but an inspiration for all of us.